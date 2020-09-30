Last updated on .From the section Boxing

McKenna suffered a narrow points defeat to opponent Davies

Belfast's Tyrone McKenna has been beaten on points by England's Ohara Davies in the MTK Golden Contract super-lightweight final in Wakefield.

Davies was awarded a majority decision after a closely fought contest and wins a lucrative six-figure two-year five-fight deal with a top promoter.

Two judges scored the contest 96-94 in the Londoner's favour, with the third judge scoring the bout 95-95.

Steven Ward won his first fight at cruiserweight on the same bill.

Steven Ward won the WBO European light-heavyweight belt in June last year

The Newtownabbey boxer saw off Englishman Jone Volau in a six-rounder, referee Howard Foster adjudging Ward to be a 59-55 winner on points.

The 30-year-old is now hoping to challenge for a British title at his new weight division, having secured his 13th win in 14 professional fights.

Ward suffered his first pro defeat in a Golden Contract quarter-final against Ricards Bolotniks in December.

Davies, 28, becomes WBC International champion following his victory over McKenna, who suffered just his second reverse from 24 fights in the paid ranks.