Last updated on .From the section Boxing

McKenna secured a narrow semi-final win over Frenchman Mohamed Mimoune

Belfast's Tyrone McKenna is confident of defeating Ohara Davies in the MTK Golden Contract super-lightweight final in Wakefield on Wednesday night.

The winner of the competition will earn a six-figure, two-year five-fight deal with a top promoter following the conclusion of the event.

"I said four years ago I wanted Ohara Davies and now it's finally here," said McKenna.

"He knows he's going to get a beating from me."

McKenna added: He's been calling me a bum for the last four years. He said I'm as easy as 123 ABC, so we'll find out on Wednesday if he knows his ABCs.

"He's trying to start all these other beefs so he doesn't think about me and so he can get to sleep at night."

English fighter Davies is equally upbeat as he dismissed McKenna's chances of victory.

"For an opponent like this I don't even have to work that hard for this fight, but because I did it means he's getting knocked out," he said.

"After he gets knocked out, they should consider going up in weight class because I feel he's struggling to make weight and this division isn't for him."