Matchroom promotor Eddie Hearn (right) announced Lee Selby's (left) fight with George Kambosos on 10 March at a press conference in Cardiff

Lee Selby's world-title elimination fight with George Kambosos will now take place on Saturday, 31 October.

Postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fight will now be on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk against Derek Chisora.

The venue is yet to be confirmed and there will be no fans because of new UK government restrictions.

Selby was originally due to fight Kambosos in May, with the winner facing IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez.

It was subsequently hoped the Welshman's fight with the unbeaten Australian could take place with fans on 3 October at the Motorpoint Arena.

Selby is bidding to become a two-weight world champion, having moved up to lightweight after losing his IBF world featherweight title to Josh Warrington in 2018.

"I'm delighted that Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing have managed to get this fight on again," said Selby. "I'm one step away from a shot at the IBF lightweight world title and my dream of becoming Wales' first ever two-weight world champion.

"Kambosos Jr is a hungry young fighter that I know will bring it all, but I've had some of my best performances against Australian boxers - stopping both Corey McConnell and Joel Brunker in title fights - and October 31st will be no different."