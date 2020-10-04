Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden in June to claim all four belts

Katie Taylor will defend her women's lightweight world titles against Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez on 14 November.

The Taylor-Gutierrez bout will top the bill in a triple-header of women's world title fights at the Fight Camp even in Essex.

Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon in a gruelling encounter in the Matchroom Fight Camp in London in August to remain the undisputed champion.

Gutierrez has won all 13 of her professional fights and is a mandatory challenger, having claimed the interim WBA belt last November.

She defeated Venezuelan Keren Batiz to claim that title.

The other bouts on the bill will see Terri Harper take on Katharina Thanderz for the WBC super featherweight title, with Rachel Ball fighting Ebanie Bridges for the WBA bantamweight title.