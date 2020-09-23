Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Steven Ward won the WBO European light-heavyweight belt in June last year

Belfast's Steven Ward hopes victory over Jone Volau next week in his first cruiserweight fight will set him up for a shot at the British title.

The 30-year-old, who has won 12 of 13 pro fights, is moving up from light-heavyweight for the Wakefield bout.

English opponent Volau has won half of his 10 contests.

"In the next 12 months I'd love to win the British title - first I need a few fights at this weight and a few wins," said Ward.

Ward suffered a first professional defeat against Ricards Bolotniks last December.

"I'm over the moon and I can't wait to be back fighting again - it feels like I've been out of the ring for a really long time," he added.

"The last six months has helped me bulk up to cruiserweight, and it's given me the opportunity to get stronger and to improve.

"Training has been great, and I've been in Belfast mostly getting a lot of sparring with Tommy McCarthy, so you can't get much better than that.

"I don't know much about Jone Volau, but he'll be a big enough lad as he's coming down from heavyweight. I've just got to make sure I'm firing on all cylinders and I perform at the weight."

The fight is part of a Golden Contract card next Wednesday which includes fellow Belfast man Tyrone McKenna taking on Ohara Davies in the super-lightweight final.