Josh Taylor defeated Regis Prograis in October to become world champion

Josh Taylor v Apinun Khongsong - WBA & IBF light-welterweight world titles Venue: BT Studios, London Date: Saturday, 26 September Coverage: Full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Josh Taylor will be involved in one of the "marquee fights of 2021" if he can beat Thailand's Apinun Khongsong on Saturday, says promoter Bob Arum.

Scotland's Taylor holds the WBA and IBF light welterweight titles and has been lined-up for a showdown with WBO and WBC champion Jose Ramirez.

That bout could be in Scotland, London or Las Vegas, the promoter says.

"Next year we plan to have him face Jose Ramirez. He doesn't care where the fight is," Arum said.

"Whether it means him going to Scotland, or London, or doing it back in the United States - wherever the fight makes the most sense, the fight will happen."

Taylor signed with Arum's Top Rank Boxing in January, following his acrimonious split with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions.

The 29-year-old is hoping to use Arum's experience and expertise to increase his profile within the sport, tap into a US fan-base and secure big-name fights.

"If Josh fought in Las Vegas right now, maybe it wouldn't have a big impact," Arum said.

"But if he fights Ramirez in Las Vegas... Ramirez has a tremendous Hispanic following, a lot of Scots would come over once the coronavirus is a thing of the past, and it would be a massive fight."

What is Taylor saying?

The Scot has been keen to stress how seriously he is taking his relatively unknown Thai opponent before turning his attention to what might come next.

Khongsong, 24, has never boxed outside of Asia before, but has 16 wins and no defeats.

"It is dangerous, especially if I switch off and think it's going to be a walkover," Taylor said. "It's 100% not, it only takes one punch in boxing and you've seen it happen in recent history.

"It's his big chance to really change his life - not only to become world champion, but unified world champion, so it's a massive opportunity for him.

"But I've got my eyes firmly on the prize, I'm not thinking about the next fight. It's all about Saturday, it's about getting the job done and getting it done well."

What do the pundits say?

BBC Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce

Taylor has admitted he is a fighter who has really needed the lift that a live crowd gives him. Massive audiences in Glasgow, massive audience at the O2 last year. He's a kid that thrives on that, he has voiced some concerns [about fighting behind closed doors].

This is a really interesting fight because it's the most important one we've had since lockdown. Khongsong is young, he's taller than Josh and he's unbeaten. He's fearless and this is a fight that can change his life.

All of those factors are not quite the perfect storm don't get me wrong, [but] weigh heavy, and could cause a problem.