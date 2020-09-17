Jay Harris: Welshman returns to ring against Marcel Braithwaite
Welsh boxer Jay Harris will defend his Commonwealth flyweight title against Marcel Braithwaite in Wakefield on Sunday, 18 October.
Harris, 30, will return to the ring for the first time since March when he lost on points against WBC world flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in Texas.
Harris' stablemate, Chris Jenkins, is also set for a return to the ring.
Jenkins, 32, is set to defend his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles in a fight with Conor Benn.
Benn, 23, is the undefeated son of former world champion boxer Nigel Benn.
The fight has gone to purse bids with a deadline of Wednesday, 14 October.