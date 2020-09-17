Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jay Harris, who is from Townhill in Swansea, is trained by his father Peter Harris who was also a professional boxer.

Welsh boxer Jay Harris will defend his Commonwealth flyweight title against Marcel Braithwaite in Wakefield on Sunday, 18 October.

Harris, 30, will return to the ring for the first time since March when he lost on points against WBC world flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in Texas.

Harris' stablemate, Chris Jenkins, is also set for a return to the ring.

Jenkins, 32, is set to defend his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles in a fight with Conor Benn.

Benn, 23, is the undefeated son of former world champion boxer Nigel Benn.

The fight has gone to purse bids with a deadline of Wednesday, 14 October.