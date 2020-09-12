Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Yarde has won both fights since being knocked out by Sergey Kovalev in August 2019

British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde has become the first fighter to stop compatriot Dec Spelman.

In his first bout since his father and grandmother died with Covid-19, Yarde floored Spelman with a flurry of right hands in the sixth round at York Hall.

It was a second straight win for Yarde, 29, since he was knocked out by Sergey Kovalev in a WBO title fight in August 2019 - his only career defeat.

Yarde said a bout with British rival Joshua Buatsi was "going to happen".

Speaking to Queensberry Promotions after Saturday's fight, Yarde said: "I'm happy. I've been through a lot. A lot of fighters would have taken more time out to get their thoughts together but I have a strong mentality.

"People keep mentioning Joshua Buatsi to me. His name has risen so quickly because of me, and his fans know about me because of his reputation. We have spoken and we are both on our paths and it [the fight] is going to happen."

Spelman, 28, landed the first significant blow of the night with a crisp right hand in the first round on Saturday, but Yarde responded well.

He enjoyed success with his powerful right hand and had bloodied Spelman's nose by the third round.

The punishment continued before referee Michael Alexander stepped in to end the contest after Spelman was knocked to the canvas in the sixth.