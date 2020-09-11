Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lee McGregor added the British title last November with a controversial win over fellow Scot Kash Farooq

Scotland's Lee McGregor has pledged to "show the world what I can do" when he faces Karim Guerfi for the European bantamweight title in November.

McGregor, the British and Commonwealth champion, took his record to nine straight wins with a fifth-round stoppage of Ryan Walker in August.

Frenchman Guerfi (29-4) reclaimed the European crown last November, stopping Georges Ory in the ninth.

"It will mean so much to me to win the European title," said McGregor, 23.

"To become British, Commonwealth and European champion within 10 fights is a huge achievement and I'm not sure if many British fighters have done that.

"Guerfi is a lot more experienced than me but I'm a young, hungry fighter and ready to announce myself to the world stage."

Guerfi, 10 years older than his opponent, described McGregor as a "warrior" and added: "He's intelligent in the ring. I know I must beat this guy in style if I want to keep my belt."

A venue for the bout has yet to be confirmed by promoters MTK Global.