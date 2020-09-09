Last updated on .From the section Boxing

British boxing legend and former world champion Alan Minter has died at the age of 69.

Minter, who won a bronze medal at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, claimed the undisputed world middleweight title against Italian Vito Antuofermo in Las Vegas in 1980.

After he won a rematch against Antuofermo, Minter lost the title to Marvin Hagler inside three rounds at Wembley Arena later that year.

Minter had been suffering from cancer.

