Lomachenko beat Britain's Luke Campbell in August

Vasyl Lomachenko will take on Teofimo Lopez in a much-anticipated lightweight world title unification bout in Las Vegas on 17 October.

Ukraine's Lomachenko holds the WBA, WBO and WBC Franchise title at 135lbs, while American Lopez is IBF champion.

Demand for the fight has been intense given Lomachenko's status as one of the finest boxers in any weight class and Lopez's record of 15 straight wins.

"The reign of Lomachenko is coming to an end," said Lopez.

"I will beat up Lomachenko and take his belts. Simple as that. I don't like the guy."

Lomachenko, 32, is nine years older than his rival and has built a stellar reputation having won two Olympic gold medals as well as world titles in three weight divisions as a professional.

His record of 14 wins and one defeat includes victories over the likes of Luke Campbell and former world champions Anthony Crolla, Jose Pedraza, Jorge Linares and Guillermo Rigondeaux.

"Teofimo Lopez can talk all he wants - he's very good at talking," said Lomachenko.

"He has done nothing but say my name for the past two years. When we fight in Las Vegas, he will eat my punches and his words. I will be the better man, and four world titles will come home with me to Ukraine."

Promoter Bob Arum said the bout - which will be staged in a Covid-19 secure 'bubble' - was "the best fight that can be made in boxing".

His Top Rank organisation also announced the card would feature Japan's undefeated WBA and IBF world bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue defending his titles against Australia's Jason Moloney.