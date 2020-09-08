Joshua has not fought since he won his world titles back from Andy Ruiz Jr in Riyadh in December

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury can "cement his legacy" by facing him but should also "retire soon".

Joshua holds the IBF, WBO and WBA world titles and has agreed in principle to face WBC champion Fury in 2021.

Both would need to win again first - Joshua against Kubrat Pulev and Fury against Deontay Wilder.

"If he wants to cement his legacy, I'm here and ready," said Joshua, 30, of his 32-year-old rival.

The Briton told Sky Sports: "I've built myself into this position. Fury has been professional much longer than me. He should be looking to retire soon.

"I haven't got fear of Fury - whether he's got a better chin than me, a better jab than me, whether he's all of this stuff that people say. So be it. Let me go in there and prove myself, show you who I am and what I can do."

Joshua - beaten once in 24 fights - also claims Fury or Wilder would not be "the best fighters that I have challenged".

He is expected to face Bulgarian Pulev in December and Fury should also have a third bout with American Wilder before Christmas.

Both British heavyweights are two-time heavyweight champions of the world and should they meet in the ring with the belts they currently hold it will be the first time in history that all four major heavyweight belts have been contested.