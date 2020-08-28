Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Liam Williams (R) has won six successive fights since back-to-back losses to Liam Smith in 2017

Welshman Liam Williams will defend his British middleweight title on Saturday, 10 October against mandatory challenger Andrew Robinson.

Williams, 28, who is the mandatory challenger to WBO world middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, last fought in December 2019.

He is waiting on the purse bids for his proposed fight with Andrade.

"I wanted to stay busy and they have given me what I asked for. Now it is up to me to produce," Williams said.

"I am not sitting about waiting for the purse bids and when they said I could get out it was fantastic news for me. I was delighted and I just can't wait to fight. I hoped to fight even earlier.

"I don't think he is on my level but I am definitely not taking him lightly and I will approach the fight the way I do the others and that is with bad intentions.