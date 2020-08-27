Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lee McAllister has won 44 of his 47 professional bouts

Lee McAllister will fight Edwin Palacios in a six-round non-championship bout behind closed doors in Aberdeen on 4 September.

The Scottish fighter was scheduled to take on the Nicaraguan on 15 August but it was called off because of a Covid-19 spike in his home city.

McAllister, 37, is also the promoter of next month's event.

Last year, he took the WBU and and PBC super welterweight world titles by defeating Richmond Djarbeng.