Lewis Crocker maintained his undefeated record

Belfast fighter Lewis Crocker stopped England's Louis Greene in the seventh round to win the WBO European welterweight title in Wakefield.

The 23-year-old floored Greene with a body shot before stopping him later in the round with a big right hand.

Greene also went down at the end of the first round before being saved by the bell after getting back to his feet.

Crocker, who defeated John Thain in February, has now won all 12 of his professional contests.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, James McGivern and Fearghus Quinn won their professional debuts by a points decision.