Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lee McGregor's titles were not on the line in Wakefield

British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor recorded his ninth consecutive victory as he stopped Ryan Walker in Wakefield.

It was the 23-year-old McGregor's first bout since his title win over fellow Scot Kash Farooq in November.

His titles were not on the line for the super bantamweight contest against the Londoner, who had won 11 out of 12.

But McGregor beat the 28-year-old in the fifth of 10 scheduled rounds to maintain his 100% career record.

It was the seventh time he had won inside the distance.