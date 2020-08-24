Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor has won 12 of his 16 bouts by knockout

Josh Taylor will defend his IBF and WBA titles against Apinun Khongsong in London on 26 September.

The mandatory bout was originally scheduled for 2 May but was postponed because of Covid-19.

Scottish super-lightweight Taylor is unbeaten in 16 fights, 12 of which have been won by knockout.

The 29-year-old hopes to challenge WBC and WBO title holder Jose Carlos Ramirez if he defeats Thailand's Khongsong, 25.

Ramirez, 28, has put a move to welterweight on hold until he's undisputed champion.