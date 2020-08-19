Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Pitters (right) won by a wide margin on all three scorecards

Shakan Pitters landed the biggest win of his career by beating Chad Sugden convincingly on points to become British light-heavyweight champion.

The Birmingham boxer moved to 14 wins from as many fights, securing the vacant title with a controlled display.

Pitters, who switched from football after West Bromwich Albion released him in his teens, won 118-111 118-111 and 119-110 on the judges' scorecards.

"I kept it long and punished him as he came in," said Pitters, 31.

"He was a very tough opponent but he didn't trouble me," added Pitters after his behind-closed-doors win over Nottinghamshire's Sugden, 26, at a studio in Redditch, Worcestershire.

"I wanted to keep things basic and it worked."