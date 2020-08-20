Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Whyte and Povetkin meet in the garden of Matchroom Boxing's headquarters on Saturday

Dillian Whyte says he hopes WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is not a "coward" and faces him if he beats Alexander Povetkin on Saturday.

Briton Whyte knows a win over the tough Russian earns him a shot at the WBC title, which Fury is set to defend in a rematch with Deontay Wilder this year.

The WBC insists Whyte will get his chance, but Fury's team say he may give up the belt to pursue other fights. external-link

"I just hope Fury doesn't be a coward and vacate," Whyte told BBC Sport.

"Knowing him he'll think it's cool. Wilder was a coward before him. I hope he doesn't do the same thing. I can only control what I can control - beating Povetkin."

Whyte picks a home on wheels

Whyte's camper van is parked within the bio-secure Fight Camp compound

Whyte, 32, is spending the week living in a camper van parked within the bio-safe 'bubble' set up by Matchroom boxing at a hotel close to Saturday's fight venue.

BBC Radio 5 Live's Mike Costello - who will commentate on the fight from ringside - passed Covid-19 testing to be able to stay in the hotel.

Every boxer on Saturday's card has to remain within the small 'bubble' space and Costello says if any of them leave their room to stretch their legs, it is "highly likely they will bump into their opponent".

Whyte, 32, added: "We thought, do we want to be in the hotel with everyone walking outside your room, chattering at night? I've heard the food in the hotel isn't great. I can cook my own here.

"People are known to do strange things in a fight week, knock on your door when you're trying to sleep and that. It's the fight game."

Povetkin a threat but WBC is clear

Having been considered the WBC's number-one ranked challenger as far back as 2017, Whyte has since watched the title contested six times, most recently when Wilder lost the belt to Fury in February.

Within the sport, his wait has become something of a saga and he has been praised for his willingness to take risky fights that could jeopardise his status. Once more he faces a critical moment.

"If he wins, he fights against the winner of Wilder-Fury. Period. That is the ruling," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told BBC Sport on Thursday.

But Whyte is concerned Fury could give up the WBC belt in order to chase a fight with Anthony Joshua, who holds the division's other three titles.

Those worries will be moot, meanwhile, if Whyte loses to 40-year-old Povetkin, a man who in 38 fights has only ever been beaten by Wladimir Klitschko in 2013 and Joshua in 2018.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says the fight is "pivotal" in completing the current heavyweight "jigsaw puzzle".

Whyte has invested five months in a Portugal training camp and says "horrendous" sessions on a Versaclimber have helped him trim weight.

"Povetkin's been consistent for 15 years," Whyte added. "One sure way to get beaten up in the heavyweight division is to think 'this guy is 40 years old' or whatever. I put myself through hell and if their best version turns up then I will not be surprised.

"I can have a war or I can box. When I'm in shape I don't care because if I blow up I know I can recover."

So will Whyte win?

Whyte is a 1-4 favourite with bookmakers and insists having a new trainer in Xavier Miller will not be an issue, although he has brought in Tony Bellew's former coach Dave Coldwell to add further big-fight experience to his corner.

BBC Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce:

Povetkin looks in great condition but I fancy Whyte on points and I think he will win over 12 rounds in a hard fight.

BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello:

I think it will be competitive for a long way but I think Whyte's motivation and freshness will get him over the line.