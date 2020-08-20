'Why every girl should try boxing' - BBC reporter on her passion for pugilism

Niamh pictured with boyfriend Lee Costello, who is also a boxer coach at City of Belfast Boxing Academy

Boxing was never an integral part of my upbringing. It wasn't a sport any family members were interested in, and as far as I knew as a kid, George Foreman was a grill and Mike Tyson was that mad lad with a tiger from the Hangover movies.

If you had asked me as a teenager to define boxing, I would have supposed it was 'just two men beating the heads off each other in a ring.'

Fast forward to age 23 and I am partaking in a white-collar boxing fight through my work at the time.

My boyfriend inspired me to do it, and we haven't looked back since, with both of us now boxing and coaching at the same club.

Weight loss was one initial motivation, along with getting out of the house, and generally challenging myself. I never even contemplated becoming fully immersed in the sport.

'Success and special people'

My boxing club is called City of Belfast Boxing Academy, and it is right on the peace wall between the Short Strand and Templemore Avenue in East Belfast.

It is in the old Beechfield Primary School building and is cross-community.

After continuing to train at the club recreationally after my charity fight, I continued to go and box at a novice level, even building up to attaining preliminary coaching qualifications and becoming the club's child protection officer.

I've competed in club shows, exhibition bouts and last year won the Antrim Senior Novice Championship. I went on to the Ulster Championships but unfortunately couldn't get matched with an opponent.

I've kept going all because of the special people I've met through the club and the opportunities it has given me.

Niamh in action in the Antrim Senior Novice Championship

Lots of people come and go, including multiple kids of various religions and races, a transgender woman, recovering drug addicts and ex-soldiers.

Everyone has a story to tell and while a lot of these individuals may not on the face of it have a lot in common, in a boxing club everyone is equal.

It can be extremely intimidating to a fresh set of eyes and there is no sugar coating it - it's a working-class, predominantly male environment, with no airs of glitz or glam.

There are smells of sweat and leather - sometimes blood - the sounds of gloves hitting bags, pads and other people mixed in with deep breaths, loud exhales, and squeaking boots.

To me, all these embellishments that were once daunting, are now so welcoming.

The sport is obviously physically demanding but I feel the psychological side of it is even more taxing.

Perception change

As aforementioned, I used to think it had to simply comprise of two men, swinging for each other haphazardly.

But my perception of it has changed - and as I know now it's more commonly referred to as the 'thinking man's' game.

But it's not just two men in a ring, and it's not just for the thinking fellows - it's for the thinking women too.

Someone once said to me, "I don't think I could be a boxer like you, I'm just not a violent person" to which I was, if truth be told, slightly offended.

Niamh wins the Antrim Senior Novice Championship

Stereotypically women are not expected to be violent, and I'm really not - outside of the ring I've never been in a physical altercation. You will find that if people go in with pent-up anger or a pugnacious mindset, they probably won't box very well.

It's about staying calm, managing your breathing and trying to hit accurately while simultaneously not getting hit.

From my own coaching and fighting experiences, women seem to initially pick this up quicker because of their tendencies to stop and think more, and remain calmer and more cautious, without the fuelling of testosterone or male bravado.

You can't hide in a boxing ring or run away, and you are fully accountable.

Boxing builds strength, discipline and self-belief - all characteristics every young person, including women will benefit from.

Katie Taylor a role model

Katie Taylor has brought women's boxing to the fore

Katie Taylor has definitely had an effect in helping more girls across the island of Ireland realise this, and her rematch against Delfine Persoon this weekend is the first show since boxing resumed that I have heard the most people excited about.

It is an amazing advertisement for women's sport of course, but Taylor v Persoon is right up there with all the men's bouts that have aired since lockdown, in terms of quality and appeal.

Taylor is an astounding advocate for encouraging female participation in the sport, but it's important to note that the Bray-born star was even beating boys when she was starting out as a pre-teen in the amateurs.

She won her first clash with Persoon, with many feeling the decision was perhaps generous in her favour, so the bout this Saturday will once and for all establish whether she deserves to be the undisputed lightweight champion.

Regardless, I know it will definitely inspire many more young girls to pick up the gloves and boots, just like I did only a few short years ago.

A full feature on the growth of women's boxing can be heard on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, available on BBC Sounds.