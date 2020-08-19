Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Daniel Dubois was last in action in December, when he knocked out Japan's Kyotaro Fujimoto inside two rounds

British heavyweight Daniel Dubois will fight Dutchman Ricardo Snijders on 29 August after Erik Pfeifer was forced out of their scheduled bout because of an issue with his medical.

Dubois, 22, who has not fought since December, is aiming to stay sharp before facing fellow Briton Joe Joyce in London on 24 October.

"Pfeifer's team didn't submit his MRI on time and we couldn't stand for the uncertainty or take the risk that the fight would be pulled at the last minute," said promoter Frank Warren.

"Daniel hasn't boxed since December, some eight months ago. That's a long time, especially for Daniel who has always been active."

British champion Dubois has won all 14 of his professional bouts, with 13 victories inside the distance, while 26-year-old Snijders is the Dutch title holder with 18 wins in 19 contests.

Warren added: "It's a disappointment we had to make a late change, but the most important thing was getting Daniel a solid test. We've had Snijders training for weeks getting ready for this fight on the off-chance there was an issue, and thank God we did.

"Providing Daniel can solve this Dutch puzzle, we can push on with the Joyce fight, then we hope for a world title fight next year as a mandatory contender."

The Dubois v Snijders fight will take place behind closed doors at BT Sport studios in east London.