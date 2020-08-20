Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin; Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Venue: Matchroom Boxing's Fight Camp, Essex Date: 22 August Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app;

Dillian Whyte's crucial heavyweight bout with Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor's undisputed women's lightweight world title fight with Delfine Persoon will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Britain's Whyte takes on Russian Povetkin on Saturday.

Irish fighter Taylor, who edged Belgian Persoon controversially on points in 2019, defends four titles.

BBC Radio 5 Live's Mike Costello says it is the "most significant" night of boxing since the Covid-19 shutdown.

"Whyte plays jeopardy with his career and Taylor has a chance to remove what some consider to be a blemish on her record," said Costello, who will commentate from ringside in the garden of Matchroom Sport's headquarters on Saturday.

"If Whyte loses here, his hard-earned place in the heavyweight mix disappears and that prospect might just motivate him to produce a career-best performance.

"Taylor and Persoon featured last year in the best women's fight I've seen from ringside and Taylor wants to prove her superiority in a way that leaves no room for doubt this time."

Persoon left the ring in tears in New York last year and 5 Live's pundits on the night - Carl Frampton and David Haye - thought she had done enough to earn a shock win.

Taylor has insisted she intends on "shutting everyone up" after being reminded of the controversy repeatedly over the past 14 months.

Whyte, meanwhile, knows he is in line for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title and only a loss to the respected Povetkin could scupper plans to fight for the belt in 2021.

Both bouts can be heard on 5 Live and a live text commentary on the BBC Sport website will also offer access to the coverage from ringside.

In addition, Costello will be joined by 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce for a preview show to be aired on 5 Live on Thursday at 21:00 BST.