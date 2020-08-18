Taylor (left) took on Persoon (right) in 2019 in a fight lauded as the finest women's bout of all time by some

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon - WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO world women's lightweight titles Venue: Matchroom Boxing's Fight Camp, Essex Date: 22 August Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; updates pre and post fight on 5 Live Boxing with Costello & Bunce

Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor is intent on "shutting up" critics when she defends her titles against Delfine Persoon on Saturday.

Taylor, 34, earned a controversial points win over Persoon in June 2019 to complete her collection of all four belts at 135lbs.

Many pundits and fans felt Taylor was fortunate and she has been regularly been asked about the decision since.

"It has been hanging over my head over the last year," said Taylor.

"I'm looking forward to putting on a more dominant performance and shutting up everyone that has criticised me over the last year.

"I did watch the fight back and it was obviously a very close fight. That's why there is a rematch. I definitely couldn't have given her more than five rounds, so for people to say it was a disgraceful decision or it was a robbery, is a disgrace in itself."

'I'll not get drawn into a fight again'

Taylor's win over Belgium's Persoon won her the WBC title, which she added to the IBF, WBO and WBA belts she already held.

Persoon, 35, left the Madison Square Garden arena in tears and her insistence she had won was echoed by ringside pundits including Carl Frampton, David Haye and Carl Froch.

The pair will fight in the garden of promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing business on Saturday. Taylor was on site, tested for Covid-19 and allowed to enter the fight week 'bubble' as early as last weekend.

The first meeting was described as one of the finest women's fights of all time by several pundits and Persoon has implored her rival to engage in a full-throttle battle again rather than looking to box and move on Saturday.

"I got drawn into a bit of a fight in the first one and sometimes that happens," said Taylor. "I'm definitely going to be a bit more disciplined in this fight.

"I'm in this sport to create history and leave a great legacy," said Taylor. "These are the kind of fights that are going to leave a great legacy in my career. This is a huge fight for me and for Persoon. It's a huge fight for the sport."