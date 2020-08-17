Last updated on .From the section Boxing

McKenna secured a narrow semi-final win over Frenchman Mohamed Mimoune

The MTK Golden Contract super-lightweight final between Belfast's Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies will take place in London on 30 September.

The York Hall contest will be staged along with the featherweight final behind closed doors.

"I'm over the moon to get this confirmed - it's something to focus on and work towards," said McKenna.

"Ohara Davies cannot change. A big right hand and slow footwork while there are other weaknesses too."

He added: "I've used the last few months to improve my flaws and get myself in the best shape that I can."

The winner of the Golden Contract competition will earn a six-figure, two-year five-fight deal with a top promoter following the conclusion of the event.

"This fight was meant to happen in June but due to the situation we're in we've had to wait a few more months, so it's meant I've had extra time to focus and study to beat Tyrone McKenna," said English fighter Davies.

"I didn't need that extra time though, as I've always known what I've got to do to go in there and destroy this clown. All this has been is more time until he faces defeat."