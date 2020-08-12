Sean McComb: Belfast fighter secures unanimous points win over Siar Ozgul
Belfast super-lightweight Sean McComb earned a comfortable points victory over English opponent Siar Ozgul in Wakefield on Wednesday night.
The 27-year-old controlled the contest and ran out a unanimous 99-92, 97-93, 97-93 winner.
It leaves McComb with an impressive record of 11 wins from 11 professional contests.
It was also McComb's final fight at super-lightweight as he prepares to drop down to the lightweight division.