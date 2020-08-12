Olympic bronze medallist Michael Conlan has a perfect record since turning professional in 2016

Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan says he's in the best shape of his career as he prepares to take on Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht on Saturday.

The unbeaten Conlan is on course for a world title shot but his focus is fixed on the York Hall contest.

"I'm lighter than I've ever been, I'm stronger and fitter than I've ever been," said the 28-year-old.

"I know it's this close [world title shot] - I can't have any slip-ups so my eyes are locked on Saturday's fight."

He added: "This is the best I've felt in a training camp mentally and physically. I'm feeling fantastic, it's the best I've ever been and I'm raring to go."

Conlan, who has won all 13 of his professional bouts, has not fought since December and his return will be on the same bill as fellow Belfast man Carl Frampton as the former two-weight world champion takes on Scot Darren Traynor.

Title blow

Takoucht suffered a second-round stoppage defeat to champion Josh Warrington in a world title fight last October but he has won 35 fights.

Conlan is not underestimating Takoucht but he is confident of victory in what he expects to be his last fight at featherweight before dropping down to super-bantamweight.

"Josh Warrington stopped him very early but taking anything from that would be silly because he was a deer in the headlights that night.

"His only other two losses have been a split decision and majority decision - he went in on his first world title fight against a legitimate champion, went into the lion's den in Leeds and had a lot of pressure on him.

"This is a tough opponent, very tricky and awkward and I need to be on my game - I haven't overlooked him one bit and I know what I have on Saturday night and I hope to do a job on him.

"Super-bantamweight seems the route we are going - I feel I can be an absolute monster at 122lbs, I'm still going to be a minster at 126 so it doesn't really matter.

"I've always wanted to be a three-weight world champion - I said that before I turned professional and in my opinion 122lbs will be the first one."