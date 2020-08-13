Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Carl Frampton is aiming to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion

Carl Frampton wants to beat Darren Traynor in style on Saturday in a fight he must win to earn a world title shot against Jamel Herring in November.

The former two-weight world champion from Belfast faces stand-in opponent Traynor after visa issues forced Vahram Vardanyan to pull out last week.

"I want to win but I want to look good doing it - I want to show people I'm still a real threat," said Frampton.

"I'll need to be ready (for Jamal Herring) and I will be."

American promoter Bob Arum confirmed on Thursday that Frampton will face WBO super-featherweight title holder Herring later this year - but only if both win their upcoming fights.

Frampton, 33, moves up to lightweight for the first time for the 10-round contest behind closed doors at the York Hall in London.

On the spot

Aberdeen fighter Traynor, a former two-weight Scottish champion, has won 16 of his 19 fights and was already training as Frampton's potential fill-in opponent when Vardanyan withdrew.

Frampton is not underestimating his opponent as he plans to stay on course to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion.

"I don't want to discredit anything Darren Traynor has done in his career so far but in terms of levels I'm a level above," he added.

Mud masks and ice baths: Carl Frampton goes three rounds in a Russian beauty spa

"With me at 90% of my best I should win this fight but there a few things that even it up.

"The weight probably suits him a bit more with me making my lightweight debut and he's been specifically training for me for five weeks while I've been training for him for a week.

"I'm expecting a tough fight, he's a brave kid, he's bigger than me and he will come to win and try to impose his size.

"So I'm not taking it for granted but if I do what I've been doing in training then I win the fight and I want to show people that I've still got plenty about me,"

In the co-main event Frampton's fellow Belfast man Michael Conlan will face former world title challenger Sofiane Takoucht.