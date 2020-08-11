Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Roy Jones Jr (left) and Mike Tyson will fight in an eight-round contest

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's return to the boxing ring has been delayed until 28 November.

The 54-year-old will face former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout in Los Angeles.

The bout was scheduled to take place on 12 September but will now be on the United States' Thanksgiving weekend.

"Changing the date will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history," Tyson said.

Tyson last fought professionally in 2005 when he was beaten by Irishman Kevin McBride in what was his sixth loss in 58 career contests.

Fellow American Jones, 51, has not fought since beating Scott Sigmon in February 2018.

The California State Athletic Commission has sanctioned the fight, which will be over eight rounds and broadcast on pay-per-view.