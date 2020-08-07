Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Terri Harper retained her WBC women's world super-featherweight title in a thrilling and controversial draw with fellow Briton Natasha Jonas.

In a bout that showed women's boxing at its very finest, Jonas was cut early on but quickly found her composure.

In the eighth round Jonas hurt her rival with a left-right combination and she looked on the brink of winning a first world title at the age of 36.

But the judges scored it 96-94 for Harper, 96-95 for Jonas and 95-95.

More to follow.