From the section Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith was making the first defence of his Commonwealth cruiserweight title

Wales' Nathan Thorley suffered the first loss of his professional career as he was stopped inside two rounds by defending Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith.

Billam-Smith, 30, was making his first title defence.

The Englishman had challenger Thorley, 27, holding on in the first round at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood.

Thorley rallied at the start of the second but a sweet overhand right from Billam-Smith ended the contest.