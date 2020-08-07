Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Frampton had initially hoped to fight Jamel Herring in a world title bout this summer

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton admits the build-up to his next fight has been a "disaster" with his opponent struggling to secure a visa.

Frampton, 33, is due to face Vahram Vardanyan on 15 August as part of BT's summer boxing series but may be forced to fight a different opponent.

The former two-weight world champion was also due to meet WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring in Belfast in June before the pandemic paused negotiations for that bout.

"It's been a bit of a disaster for me regarding opponents," Frampton said on Instagram.

"A few weeks ago, we were looking for an opponent, but nobody wanted it.

"We're obviously restricted in who we can get and we're restricted to European opposition.

"The main guy we had was up for the fight but he's having problems getting his visa so now we're still looking."

Frampton, who is looking to become the first Irish fighter to win world titles in three divisions, hopes to fight Herring later this year should he avoid defeat later this month in his behind-closed-doors bout at BT's studios in London.

The north Belfast man, who has not fought since beating Tyler McCreary in November, praised his management company MTK Global for foreseeing Vardanyan's possible visa issues and instructing a potential stand-in opponent to prepare for such a scenario.

"They have been paying a kid to train for the last three weeks, which is good management obviously" added Frampton.

"Hopefully he gets accepted and we can have a fight, but it's been an absolute disaster.

"Ideally, I wanted to be fighting for a world title. I was supposed to fight Jamel Herring on 13 June but that couldn't happen because of the current worldwide pandemic.

"Whoever is in the opposing corner is getting filled in, no doubt in my mind.

"I'm going to take all the frustrations of what has happened recently out on them, win the fight, have my hand raised and hopefully we can have the Herring fight before the end of the year."