There are hurdles to overcome - Hearn on Fury v Joshua

Eddie Hearn says he has a "lot to discuss" with Frank Warren after the rival promoters had a rare phone conversation as they look to revitalise British boxing.

Warren wants the best fighters in his Queensberry promotions set-up to face the top boxers with Hearn's Matchroom.

"I gave him a buzz and said later in August or September we can have a chat and a bite to eat," Hearn told IFL TV.

"I'm focused on saving boxing. The sport is in a horrendous position."

Warren and Hearn's companies are looking to work together to get Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to face each other in a historic all-British fight for the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion.

WBC champion Fury is signed to Queensberry, while WBA, IBF and WBO belt holder Joshua is with Matchroom.

Hearn said meeting up with Warren was "overdue" and should have happened "10 years ago".

"The main thing to focus on is AJ against Fury and although Bob Arum [Fury's promoter in the US] is dealing with that, I've got no problem talking to Frank as well," said Hearn.

"That's the priority. The other stuff is great and those fights can get made, but that fight will open the door."

In a column on his website, external-link Warren urged Hearn to "throw off the shackles" in order to make a series of fights between the best boxers from Queensberry and Matchroom.

"There is a lot to discuss, we're a million miles away from making any fights but I've no problem having a bit of grub and discussing it," added Hearn.

Hearn said he would meet up with Warren once his Fight Camp event is over later this month.

The second of four Fight Camp shows scheduled to be staged in the garden at Matchroom's headquarters takes place this weekend.