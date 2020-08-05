Terri Harper (left) defends her world title for the first time and boasts 10 wins and no defeats

WBC world champion Terri Harper says Natasha Jonas is "past it" going into their historic super-featherweight bout at Eddie Hearn's Fight Camp on Friday.

The pair meet in the first all-British women's world title contest and their trainers have argued over which fighter will be under the most pressure.

Harper, 23, won her title in February, while Jonas, 36, was the first British woman to box at an Olympics in 2012.

"What is she going to do when she takes a loss to me?" said Harper.

"Is that the end of her career? This is her last chance to really prove herself.

"She's come from being an elite amateur, but she's still yet to prove herself at this level and I personally feel the pressure is on her.

"Tasha is past it now. She should be the one in my position as a champion but she isn't."

To prepare for Friday's contest, on which BBC Sport will carry a live text commentary, both fighters are living in the Fight Camp bubble.

The bubble, designed to minimise the threat of coronavirus transmission, is at a hotel near to the garden venue - at the headquarters of Hearn's Matchroom promotion company - that will stage the contest.

Fighters at the accommodation cannot leave until they are transported on fight night.

Harper's camp has labelled her rival "unprofessional" for arriving at the hotel a day late.

Jonas' trainer Joe Gallagher, though, has made no secret of his motivation to upset pundits and bookmakers - who price the champion as a 1-10 favourite.

In replying to Harper's trainer Stefy Bull at Wednesday's news conference, Gallagher said: "You're fighting a 36-year-old who's over the hill. That's what you've all been saying all week so you'll have to back it up on Friday. Good luck."

Hearn's 36 messages and 'let's have it'

Adam Harper (right) texted Eddie Hearn (centre) 36 times to ask to perform at Fight Camp - and faces 2016 Olympian Anthony Fowler

The second of four Fight Camp shows scheduled to be staged in the garden at Matchroom's headquarters comes on the back of last week's first offering, where Ted Cheeseman and Sam Eggington delivered a main event that drew widespread plaudits.

Promoter Hearn has promised to reduce the fake crowd noise that angered some of those watching on television and add microphones at ringside so that punches and instructions from the corners are more audible.

Those living in the bubble have sought advice from fighters who were based there last week. Some have been warned to take good food as the hotel menu may not align with a boxer's diet, while others have been told to take gaming consoles to keep boredom at bay.

Also on the card, light-middleweight Adam Harper has revealed how he sent Hearn 36 unanswered text messages asking for the chance to feature at a Fight Camp event.

The 32-year-old - who has nine wins and a loss on his record - has been inactive for 23 months after a spell in retirement and faces 2016 Rio Olympian Anthony Fowler.

"There's no pressure on me, I'm 1-6 with bookmakers to get knocked out," said Harper. "This is life changing for me, so we are coming to bring it."

Fowler, 29, said he was so "pumped" after watching Cheeseman's win on Saturday that he went for an 11pm run - and hopes a win on Friday will lead to the pair fighting this year.

Addressing Harper, the Liverpudlian said: "I hope you have got a lot of heart because I want to put a show on for the fans. I want a real fight, I want rounds. You know I am fighting until the last breath, so let's have it."