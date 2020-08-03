Jonas (right) has one defeat from 10 bouts while Harper has 10 wins from 10

Natasha Jonas says world champion Terri Harper can offer nothing she has not prepared for when they meet on a "monumental" night for women's boxing.

Jonas, 36, faces WBC super-featherweight champion Harper, 23, on Friday in the first all-British contest for a major women's world title.

"She's fit, young, hungry - all those things can be negatives," says Jonas.

"Yes she is fit but has she over-trained? She's hungry but does that make you too eager?"

The London 2012 Olympian told the 5 Live Boxing Podcast: "She's young but does that make you inexperienced?"

"I think I beat her in every single one of those categories. In this camp I have trained like I did before the Olympics. Talk about turning back the clock - my times are faster, I'm stronger, fitter - the things she maybe edged me on I have improved on and that will show on Friday.

"I think there's nothing she can bring we haven't prepared for so I'm very confident."

Fight Camp set for key women's bout

World champion Harper arrived at Fight Camp on Monday and was instantly tested for Covid-19

Harper shot to prominence when she captured the world title in February in her 10th professional fight. The former chip shop worker once looked up to Jonas, who was the first British woman to ever compete at an Olympic Games.

The pair will trade blows on what is the second of four 'Fight Camp' shows held in the back garden of promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing business.

Both fighters will have to isolate in the event's hotel 'bubble' throughout the week after being tested for Covid-19. Jonas hopes the grand stage they have can be a springboard to sell women's boxing to those who may not have given it a chance in the past.

"This is monumental for female British boxing," added the Liverpudlian, who has yet to challenge for a world title.

"We have class women boxers, we just need people to see it."

Jonas - the sister of England and Lyon striker Nikita Parris - says she has learned from her only defeat against Viviane Obenauf in 2018 and places no significance on the fact Harper beat the Brazilian fighter the following year.

"I got caught with the only shot we recognised she had, reacted emotionally and kept getting caught after that," said Jonas.

"If you keep on holding on to that you'll never get over it. I am over it now. I've experienced it and know I never want to be there again."

'From hero to rival' - analysis

BBC Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce:

Years ago Terri Harper used to look up at Natasha, I think she was her hero.

It's a real junction fight. We have one girl in Harper who was treading water, vanished, then has flown on in the last 12 months. Then you have Jonas who was flying, got beaten and has clawed her way back. It has a lot of ingredients.