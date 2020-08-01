James Tennyson: Belfast boxer defeats Gavin Gwynne to win British title
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Belfast boxer James Tennyson is the new British lightweight champion after a sixth-round stoppage victory over Gavin Gwynne in Essex on Saturday night.
Tennyson and Welshman Gwynne were fighting in the first of four shows to be held in an arena in the grounds of promoter Eddie Hearn's home.
Gwynne reeled from a right hook in the sixth and referee Phil Edwards stepped in soon after to end the bout.
The impressive display takes Tennyson to 27 wins in 30 professional fights,
The bout was originally scheduled to take place in Cardiff on 9 May but was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.
- Hearn says Essex bout can put Tennyson back on world title trail
- 'Fall in love or it could be major trouble' - Hearn on Fight Camp
- Watch: Hosting boxing in Hearn's garden
Tennyson has won his last five fights at lightweight after being stopped by Tevin Farmer in an IBF super-featherweight title challenge in 2018.
The victory could set up a title defence later this year and then a possible world championship fight next summer.