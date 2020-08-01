Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tennyson fought in a special arena constructed in Eddie Hearn's back garden

Belfast boxer James Tennyson is the new British lightweight champion after a sixth-round stoppage victory over Gavin Gwynne in Essex on Saturday night.

Tennyson and Welshman Gwynne were fighting in the first of four shows to be held in an arena in the grounds of promoter Eddie Hearn's home.

Gwynne reeled from a right hook in the sixth and referee Phil Edwards stepped in soon after to end the bout.

The impressive display takes Tennyson to 27 wins in 30 professional fights,

The bout was originally scheduled to take place in Cardiff on 9 May but was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Tennyson has won his last five fights at lightweight after being stopped by Tevin Farmer in an IBF super-featherweight title challenge in 2018.

The victory could set up a title defence later this year and then a possible world championship fight next summer.