Tennyson will fight in a special arena constructed in Eddie Hearn's back garden

James Tennyson says he is "absolutely buzzing" at the prospect of facing Gavin Gwynne for the vacant British lightweight title on Saturday night.

The Belfast boxer will take on the Welshman in the first of four shows to be held in an arena in the grounds of promoter Eddie Hearn's Essex home.

"It's going to be a different experience but the set-up I've seen really excites me," said Tennyson.

"It's a banana skin fight but it's one that I must win," he added.

The bout was originally scheduled to take place in Cardiff on 9 May but was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Tennyson has won 26 of his 29 professional fights, including his last four at lightweight, after being stopped by Tevin Farmer in an IBF super-featherweight title challenge in 2018.

If he is successful on Saturday night, Hearn is keen that the 26-year-old would defend his title later in the year and then look at a possible world championship fight next summer.

"With all that's been happening I didn't think I would be boxing at this time of year," explained Tennyson.

"For me it's about going out and being smart about my work - I need to go out and box sensibly and not get dragged into the whole knockout thing.

"If I get a knockout I'll be happy to take it but if not I'm ready for a good 12-round fight, just as long as I win.

"It's a risky one for me but I'm very confident. I've had a good camp but I know Gavin will have prepared thoroughly too as he has always been a hard worker."