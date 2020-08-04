Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In this week's Fight Talk, we review Eddie Hearn's garden Fight Camp - and see just how many voices are labelling Ted Cheeseman's win over Sam Eggington as the fight of the year - while Kell Brook calls out pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford, a 75-year-old former trainer shows he's still got it, Chris Eubank Jr reveals he's sparring with Roy Jones Jr and, yet again, we enjoy some of Oleksandr Usyk's dance moves.

Cheese v Egg - fight of the year?

With fireworks both inside and outside the ring, promoter Hearn and Matchroom could not have asked for a better return to boxing after the halt caused by coronavirus.

In Matchroom's first event of the summer, taking place at Hearn's childhood home in Essex, the main event stole the show as Cheeseman beat fellow Briton Eggington on points in their super-welterweight clash.

Boxing fans expected this scrap to be a thriller, and it certainly lived up that expectation. Cheeseman and Eggington - or "Cheese v Egg" as it was billed - served up, ahem, a cracking omelette in what was a fight of the year contender.

The heart, courage and spirit shown by both fighters was applauded by fellow boxers, promoters and journalists…

'Absolutely phenomenal' - Hearn's Fight Camp

Hearn is not one to shy away from the headlines and the promoter was trending earlier in the week when a clip of him swearing on television, not knowing the cameras were live, went viral.

But as for the night itself, Hearn said he wanted behind-closed-doors boxing to provide a spectacle for the viewer, and he stayed true to his word. There was a lot of loving for the production at 'Matchroom Square Gardens'…

Hearn has said Fight Camp could become an annual summer event, even when boxing crowds return.

But before all that, there are still three more instalments to come during August. On Friday, we'll have Natasha Jonas challenging for Terri Harper's WBC super-featherweight belt in what will be the first world title fight between two British women.

The following week, unbeaten middleweight Felix Cash will fight Jason Welborn - before the big one on 22 August when heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte takes on experienced Russian Alexander Povetkin.

Brook eyes up Crawford clash

It's fair to say that Britain's former IBF welterweight champion Brook is at the back end of his career, but the 34-year-old is still looking for one more crack at the elite level.

Brook has called out American pound-for-pound star Crawford for a November bout…

WBO welterweight champion Crawford has won all 36 of his fights and has previously beaten Scotland's Ricky Burns and Brook's bitter rival Amir Khan.

Brook's last outing was a seventh-round knockout win over American Mark DeLuca in January. It was the Sheffield boxer's first fight after 14 months out of the ring.

His biggest win came when he travelled to the USA to beat Shawn Porter for the world title in 2014, while back-to-back defeats by Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr are the only blemishes on his record.

Crawford will be an overwhelming favourite should the fight be made, although some fans are warning not to write Brook off…

Brook may be a former champion but it doesn't look like he is the number one choice for Team Crawford.

According to promoter Bob Arum, they have their eye on a super-fight with 41-year-old Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao.

"The Pacquiao fight, obviously we'd like to do it," Arum told Boxing Scene.

"Whether we can do it, how we can do it, that's what we're figuring out now. Obviously, if it can happen it'll happen - and if it can't happen, it won't happen."

Still got it at 75

All the talk recently has been about former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 54, returning to the ring to take on 51-year-old fellow American Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout.

Well, Tyson and Jones are spring chickens compared to 75-year-old Patrick Devellerez…

Eubank Jr sparring Jones Jr

Eubank Jr is sparring with Roy Jones Jr before the American's fight against Tyson.

Yep, 2020 continues to be the strangest year in living memory.

British middleweight Eubank Jr is being trained by Jones, but the tables have now turned as he helps his coach for the September bout with 'Iron Mike'.

"This is something that I never dreamed in a million years I would be doing," Eubank Jr told Talksport.

Meanwhile, Eubank Jr showed off his own sharpness in the ring as he shared this clip of 21 (we think) consecutive jabs...

Usyk dances… again

And finally, in what is becoming an almost weekly feature in Fight Talk, we'll leave you with yet another clip of Ukraine's Usyk getting his groove on…