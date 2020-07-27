Last updated on .From the section Boxing

James Tennyson moved up to lightweight after losing a world title challenge in 2018

Eddie Hearn says Belfast man James Tennyson's British lightweight belt fight on Saturday is an "incredible opportunity" to put himself back in the world title frame.

Tennyson, 26, will box Welshman Gavin Gwynne for the vacant British title in the first of the four shows being held in the grounds of Hearn's Essex home.

"The viewing figures will be huge," said the Matchroom boss.

"I'm really excited for James Tennyson because he is so exciting to watch."

The bout was originally due to take place in Cardiff on 9 May but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown and Hearn believes the two fighters will show it was a contest worth waiting for.

"Gavin Gwynne has got a great chin and he will stand in front of you and fight all night."

Tennyson moved up from super-featherweight

Hearn says Tennyson represents a threat in a loaded lightweight division despite his stoppage in an IBF super-featherweight title challenge by Tevin Farmer in 2018.

"James was a huge super-featherweight and by the way, he's a huge lightweight.

"But by the time he made that weight limit of 130 pounds, his body couldn't stand up to the body shots and the dangers of fighting in that weight class. But I think at lightweight, he's a beast.

"He's always entertaining to watch. I'm never seen him in a bad fight, win or lose. He for me is the perfect guy to use in this kind of environment because you need excitement, drama and knockouts. I think he can deliver all of those."

Ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko is WBA and WBO lightweight champion with Honduran-American Teofirmo Lopez the IBF's title holder and USA's Devin Haney the WBC kingpin.

Eddie Hearn says Tennyson could fight for a version of the world lightweight title next summer

Tennyson 'can trouble world's top lightweights'

Other contenders in the division include Britain's Luke Campbell plus US fighters Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia but Hearn believes Tennyson has the power to trouble anyone of the world's top lightweights.

"When you have power like James Tennyson, you can beat all those people.

"But I'm pleased to see James just take a step back in this division to British, Commonwealth and European level. After a couple of more fights, I really believe he is going to be a threat to those guys in the division.

"But first he's got to beat Gavin Gwynne who is in fantastic condition and really fancies this fight.

"I'd like to see James win the British title, defend that title later this year and then start looking at world championship fights for next summer."

Gwynne's only career loss came when beaten in a British lightweight title bout last year by another Welsh fighter Joe Cordina.

Tennyson has won 26 of his 29 professional fights, including his last four at lightweight after his defeat by Farmer.