Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joyce extended his unbeaten record to 11 fights

British heavyweight Joe Joyce returned to the ring in style with a third-round stoppage of Germany's Michael Wallisch.

Joyce, 34, last fought in July 2019 and landed a barrage of blows before ending the contest with a hefty body shot.

The fight, which took place behind closed doors at the BT Sport studios in London, extended Joyce's unbeaten record to 11 professional bouts.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist now faces compatriot Daniel Dubois in a highly anticipated fight in October.