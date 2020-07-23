Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Frampton will be hopeful of setting up a world title fight with victory over Vahram Vardanyan

Belfast boxers Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan will both return to action in behind closed doors bouts on 15 August.

The pair will appear on the same card as part of BT's summer boxing series, with former two-weight world champion Frampton meeting Armenia's Vahram Vardanyan in a 10-round contest.

Undefeated featherweight Conlan, who has not fought since December, will face Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht who was defeated by IBF world champion Josh Warrington last October.

Conlan and Frampton last fought on the same card in December 2018, when Conlan outclassed Jason Cunningham before Frampton fell to defeat by Warrington in Manchester.

With the contests set to take place in BT's studios in London, it will be unfamiliar surroundings for the two Belfast fighters who have become accustomed to raucous support accompanying their contests.

"There's a handful of people in the gym when I'm sparring and the thing is, both of us are fighting behind closed doors so it's not just me," said Frampton.

Frampton out to set-up title fight

Frampton, 33, had planned to meet America's Jamel Herring this summer in an attempt to become the first Irish fighter to win world titles in three divisions however the coronavirus pandemic saw negotiations for that fight put on ice.

With both fighters still seemingly keen to meet in the ring, it is anticipated that they will meet later this year should Frampton avoid defeat in August in his first professional fight at super-featherweight.

His opponent Vardanyan holds a professional record of 22-1-1 but has fought just twice professionally outside of Latvia, with Frampton his toughest opponent yet by some distance.

"We had maybe six other guys who said no, just didn't want the fight," said Frampton.

"He is a dangerous guy because he's a puncher, so I need to be at my best.

"Obviously the objective is to beat him convincingly and get the Jamel Herring fight off the back of it, but I must be focused on him completely."

Frampton has fought just once since that defeat by Warrington, securing a comfortable unanimous decision win over Tyler McCreary last November.

Conlan takes another step towards title shot

Undefeated Conlan also appears to be edging closer to a world title fight, and had hoped to fight for a belt in west Belfast this summer.

In Takoucht he will face an opponent with elite level experience, however the Frenchman was emphatically dispatched by Warrington when the pair met last October, with the Leeds fighter retaining his belt courtesy of a second-round stoppage.

Takoucht does however have 35 professional wins to his name and had not been stopped before running into Warrington.

Conlan has impressed since turning professional in 2016, and like Frampton will be hopeful of coming through next month's contest to set-up his first world title shot.