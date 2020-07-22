Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring for an exhibition fight against ex-four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr.

The bout is scheduled to take place on 12 September in Los Angeles.

Tyson, 54, last fought professionally in 2005 when he was beaten by Irishman Kevin McBride in what was his sixth loss in 58 career contests.

Fellow American Jones, 51, has not fought since beating Scott Sigmon in February 2018.

Tyson became the youngest ever world heavyweight champion at 20 when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in 1986.

He recently fuelled rumours of a comeback when he shared filmed pad workouts on social media.

In 2006, Tyson had a number of four-round exhibition bouts with Corey Sanders. At the time he needed money having filed for bankruptcy in 2003, but he also spoke of the mental health and stress-relieving benefits a light-hearted return gave him.

