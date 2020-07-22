Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Taylor narrowly defeated Persoon in a pulsating contest in New York last June

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Katie Taylor's desire to face Delfine Persoon in a rematch speaks to the "special" mentality of the undisputed lightweight champion.

Taylor, 33, was awarded a narrow points victory in the first meeting between the two last year, with many at ringside believing Persoon had edged the contest.

The pair will fight again on 22 August on the final night of Hearn's 'Matchroom Fight Camp', with Taylor's belts on the line.

"If you're Katie Taylor, if you're the biggest name in women's boxing, do you need to be revisiting a fight that could have gone either way and was an absolutely brutal war?" Asked Hearn.

"Well if you're Katie Taylor the answer is yes, because she's a special individual. She loves to compete, she wants to fight the best and she goes again."

In June 2019 Taylor was awarded a majority decision victory over Persoon in New York, which saw the Irish Olympian claim all four lightweight belts.

The controversy surrounding the result led to many including Persoon calling for a rematch, which was confirmed when Taylor's prospective opponent Amanda Serrano failed to agree terms for the August fight.

"The first fight at Madison Square Garden was one of the best fights I've seen live in my life," said Hearn.

"To see 21,000 people in New York on their feet was something that I'll remember for a long time.

"Some people felt Katie Taylor lost that fight and since then there's definitely been a niggling reminder inside Katie saying 'I want to do that again and this time I want to beat her more convincingly'.

"I think this is an opportunity to really close that chapter and she's looking to make a big statement."

'Serrano has missed the boat'

While the Persoon rematch remains a tantalising fight, it was not Taylor's first choice for her return to the ring.

The Bray native had hoped to face seven-weight world champion Serrano after their original date of 2 May was cancelled, however negotiations for the rescheduled August contest proved unsuccessful with Serrano opting not to take the fight.

Given their respective standings as two of the biggest names in women's boxing, there will be calls to revisit negotiations should Taylor come through the Persoon fight.

Serrano fight has gone now - Hearn

However, with talks ending on a seemingly sour note, Taylor's long-term plans seem to have shifted to a potential showdown with Norway's Cecilia Braekhus who will fight to become undisputed welterweight champion in August.

"It was a very frustrating period and there's almost a feeling now that Serrano has missed the boat in that respect," Hearn reflected.

"We've tried to make that fight on numerous occasions, it hasn't materialised and it's been very frustrating.

"I think in Katie's mind that's one that has gone now, and the main focus will go onto Cecilia Braekhus.

"You would have the undisputed lightweight champion versus the undisputed welterweight champion in a catchweight fight which would just be the biggest fight ever in women's boxing.

"Right now, one of the biggest fights that has even been made is Taylor-Persoon 2 and she has to come through that fight, so talks of Braekhus and the like are irrelevant."

Taylor planning for 14-day quarantine

Taylor is currently training in New York, meaning that she will be faced with a two-week quarantine upon arrival to the United Kingdom.

With Persoon training in Belgium, from which she can arrive into England without having to quarantine, there is a concern that Taylor may not be able to train as freely as her opponent in the lead-up to the contest.

Barring an exemption for elite athletes or a change in government policy, Taylor will be forced to considerably adapt the final few weeks of fight preparation.

"Right now I think it's very disruptive on so many levels," Hearn said.

"Getting into the gym, going to swimming pools and doing your strength work, sparring is obviously not as easy or frequent as it has been.

"There are a lot of challenges but it's a level playing field, and when it's a level playing field the cream will continue to rise to the top."