Billy Joe Saunders is unbeaten in 29 fights

Two-weight world champion Billy Joe Saunders has been found guilty of misconduct and fined £15,000 for the video he released advising men how to hit their female partners.

The 30-year-old had his boxing licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control in March but that suspension has now been lifted.

His fine will be donated to charity.

Saunders apologised at the time, saying he would "never condone domestic violence".

In the video, he used a punch bag to explain how to react if "your old woman is giving you mouth" and showing how to "hit her on the chin".

Saunders was close to finalising a deal to face Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas on 2 May before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unbeaten in 29 bouts, he held a world title in the middleweight division before moving up to super-middleweight.

He defended the super-middleweight title in a laboured knockout win over Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Los Angeles in November.

In September 2018, Saunders was fined £100,000 by the BBBofC for a social media video that police described as "sickening".

