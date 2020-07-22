Last updated on .From the section Boxing

British middleweight James Hawley has been sacked by his management company after making homophobic and transphobic comments in a video on social media.

MTK Global, which also represents Tyson Fury, dismissed the 21-year-old over his remarks on TikTok.

Hawley's account has since been deleted.

"The boxing community is about respect and unity and MTK Global prides itself on its community focus and inclusive ethos," a company statement said.

"It has always been our mission to make boxing accessible to all, embracing individuality and being a safe space where community can express themselves and support one another.

"MTK Global does not in any way condone or support the views that were shared in any way, nor will these comments ever be considered as acceptable from any of our fighters hence the decision that was made by management."