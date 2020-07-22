Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Quigley has won 18 of his 19 professional fights

Irish middleweight Jason Quigley says there is a "one in three chance" that he will fight four-weight world champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Canelo, who is also signed to Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Productions, hopes to return to the ring in September.

County Donegal's Quigley says the Mexican has been given three opponents to choose from, with an announcement expected later this week.

"I know that I am one of them, so fingers crossed," said the 29-year-old.

"Two and a half weeks ago my manager said: 'Would you be interested in taking the Canelo Alvarez fight?' I said: 'Yeah, 100%.'

"It's like when Rocky fought Apollo Creed. These are the type of opportunities that you want and that you work towards all your career.

"It would definitely be a life-changing fight for me."

Widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Alvarez is arguably boxing's biggest star having won 53 times since turning professional at the age of 15.

Quigley made his professional debut six years ago on the undercard of Alvarez's win over Erislandy Lara at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The Irishman has won 18 of his 19 bouts, with a shock defeat by Tureano Johnson last year his only loss.

'This is an opportunity you might never get again'

Alvarez has won world titles in four weight divisions

Fighting Canelo would, by his own admission, be a challenge unlike any other Quigley has faced, however the former world amateur silver medallist is determined to use the platform, should he be afforded it, to showcase his talent.

"I'm going to have to bite down on my gumshield. I'm going to have to hit him and hurt him and make him understand that I'm not just in there for the opportunity or the payday," he said.

"This is an opportunity that you might never get in your life again, and I guarantee you that I'm going to grab it with both hands.

"It hasn't became daunting yet at all, it's just been real excitement and a buzz for me.

"If I get in against Canelo I'm going to give him one hell of a fight. There's going to be a gameplan that I'm going to have to stick to.

"I'm going to have to stay in with Canelo. I'm going to have to earn my respect against him."

Like all sport, boxing has experienced a prolonged absence as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, professional bouts are set to resume from August with the contests mostly taking place behind closed doors.