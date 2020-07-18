Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Scotland's Scott Harrison made a winning comeback in his first fight for seven years with a third-round stoppage of Paul Peers.

The former world featherweight champion, 42, floored his English rival with a body shot in the closed-door contest in Aberdeen, prompting Peers' corner to throw in the towel.

Harrison was released from jail in 2018 after serving four years for assault.

"My comeback means everything to me and my kids," Harrison said.

"Thanks and God bless onto the next fight,"

Harrison was licensed by the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) after the British Boxing Board of Control refused to grant him a licence.