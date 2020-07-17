Scott Harrison is a two-time featherweight champion and was released from prison in 2018

Scott Harrison is "buzzing" to make his boxing comeback and believes he can go on to claim a third world title.

The former world featherweight champion, 42, faces Paul Peers in Aberdeen on Saturday in his first bout for seven years.

Harrison was released from jail in July 2018 after serving four years for assault.

"It is not just a matter of coming back, making some money, and then retiring," he told BBC Scotland.

"I truly believe I can win the world title again. If I was 50 or 55, I would tell you I could make a comeback and still win the title because I would keep myself in condition."

Harrison has been licensed to fight by the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA), after the British Boxing Board of Control refused to grant him a licence.

After suggesting he might take the organisation to court, and then having a number of fights fall through, Harrison admits he thought it was "never going to happen", but added he has always been prepared to fight again.

"I have been waiting to get back to doing my job," the Scot said. "To get back to working in boxing and get the opportunity to achieve good things, win titles and get my life back on track.

"I wasn't given the opportunity. On Saturday night, I am going to get my opportunity."

The bout against PBC International champion Peers will top the bill at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen, the first boxing event to take place in Scotland since the coronavirus pandemic forced the sport to shut down in March.

There will be no spectators at the pay-per-view event, which Harrison says will feel "strange".

"They will be a big big miss because you get energy off the crowd and people want to watch you fight," he added.

"But at the end of the day, the job must get done. To be honest I am just buzzing about the fight and to get my career back on track."

'It's going to be a massive uphill battle' - analysis

Former WBO world super-featherweight Alex Arthur on Good Morning Scotland

I'd rather not see him box now. Scott was a wonderful world champion and a fantastic athlete but it's been a very long time since he has been in the ring.

I've known Scott since we were teenagers. We are former team-mates and we were stable mates as professionals. Father time waits for no-one and I really don't believe that he can capture his former glory. It's going to be a massive uphill battle for him.