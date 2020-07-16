Throughout July, BBC Scotland's Sporting Nation series is reflecting on some of the greatest feats and personalities from Scottish sporting history. Here we look at Hannah Rankin, Scotland's first female boxing world champion.

When Hannah Rankin stepped in the ring with Sarah 'The Savage' Curran in Paisley that night, there was only one thing on her mind - taking out the American at the earliest opportunity and winning the world title she always thought she was good enough to win.

Rankin didn't hang about, putting Curran away in three rounds to take the IBO world super welterweight title.

"One of the best nights of my life," says the 29-year-old, whose talent for music matches what she calls her "obsession" with boxing. "I'm a boxing geek. I've had 13 fights and I'm totally in love with it.

"Soon, I'll be going to America for a fight. Hopefully August, maybe September. We don't know what's going to happen, but I miss being in the ring."

Swapping bassoon for boxing gloves

Rankin was reared in farming country in Luss and educated at the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow and the Royal Academy of Music in London. Hers has been a double life.

By day, a talented musician who had five bookings for concerts in the pipeline before Covid-19 hit. By night, that tender soul with the bassoon, turns into an altogether different proposition, a fighter who has spent the last two years in some kind of sporting whirlwind.

In normal times she spends a portion of her life playing to kids in schools with learning difficulties and in care homes playing to the elderly.

"I'm really missing performing with orchestras," she says. "I had those concerts in the diary and they had to be cancelled and that's part of my livelihood, so it's been challenging.

"Music is my first love, whether it's playing or teaching. I'm in a quintet and we do performances for a charity. It's all over London, where I'm based, and it's so rewarding.

"One memory sticks out. We were in a care home in south London. Lots of people with dementia and Alzheimer's. One lady who was uncommunicative with staff and other residents just got up and started dancing. Nobody had seen her like that before. Music brings out the most amazing reaction in people. The carers were so delighted to see her responding to something. I'll never forget that."

There is a parallel between performing in an ensemble and performing in a ring, she says. Same buzz, same pressure to deliver. "The lights go down and there's this incredible adrenaline rush. You have to deliver. My music has helped my boxing, no doubt about it."

'I won't stop until I'm world champion again'

Rankin's road to the world title began in 2017 with her first professional fight at the Skylark Hotel in Southend. Not exactly Vegas, but she had to start somewhere.

Fifteen months, and six victories later, she got her first shot at a world title when going in with Alicia Napoleon for the WBA super middleweight crown.

Napoleon was a celebrated fighter. A world champion for two years and something of a coach to the stars, Britney Spears among them. Rankin went the 10-round distance, but lost an unanimous decision. Plenty didn't think her capable of staying in with Napoleon until the end.

"There were 10 fights before us on the bill, all boys. I watched every one of them in the dressing room. Snoozefests. Ours was the only title fight but we were on last. When we came out, they switched the cameras off and half the auditorium went home, just because we're girls. It was a great fight. The best fight nobody saw."

Three months later, Rankin went toe-to-toe with greatness. At London 2012, Claressa Shields became the first American woman to win Olympic boxing gold, and four years later in Rio she became the first American - male or female - to win back-to-back gold.

She is undisputed middleweight champion of the world and Rankin was thrown in with her in November 2018 in Kansas. Shields was a thoroughly convincing winner, but the fight went the full distance again.

Rankin didn't get the belt, but she got credit. Nobody could deny that the girl had skill and spirit.

"We share the same manager and we're quite good friends. We spar and I hope to be on the undercard of her next fight, but back then we really didn't like each other at all. We'd nothing in common. There was trash talk. It was lively. Sometimes women's boxing misses out on that kind of thing.

"Claressa doesn't pretend to be anything she's not - and what she is is one of the best female fighters we've ever had. I learned a lot from those fights."

Her moment came last June when she beat Curran in Paisley. The BBC showed it live. The cameras stayed on this time. "Nobody expected that of me after 13 fights. I definitely over-achieved. It was an incredible night.

"I took a fight in Malta three months later and lost my title to Patricia Berghuit. That was a really dark time. There was a lot riding on it. I wanted to use it to get bigger money fights but she dropped me in the first round and when I dropped her later on they didn't count it.

"It was controversial, a very difficult loss to deal with. I want a rematch but she's nowhere to be found. Her team has ignored me.

"I'm so grateful to Noel Callan, my coach, because he really picked me up. Noel's been with me from the start. He says 'we're going to come back stronger, we're going to win the title again'. And I totally believe I will.

"Before lockdown I won a fight in three rounds and that was me back on the road to where I want to be. I won't stop until I get there."