Herring was aiming to make the second defence of the WBO super-featherweight title he won last year

Jamel Herring's WBO super-featherweight title defence has been called off after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Herring, who has been linked with a title defence against Belfast man Carl Frampton for some time, was supposed to fight Jonathan Oquendo on Tuesday.

"I am hoping my team can reschedule soon," said a disappointed Herring, 34.

Frampton is expected to fight behind closed doors in the UK this summer and he was hoping to then face Herring before Christmas.

Whether the postponement of Herring's latest fight against Puerto Rican Oquendo complicates those plans remains to be seen.

It's the second time the American has tested positive for coronavirus after a previous diagnosis on 22 June.

"I quarantined and recovered as directed by my doctor. I then retested on 3 July and my test was negative, so this result is a complete surprise," added Herring.