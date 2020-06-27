Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Fury praised Kinahan for his role in moving fight talks forward

Boxing advisor Daniel Kinahan will take time away from the sport after drawing scrutiny for negotiating a bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Ireland's Kinahan was praised by Fury for his part in moving forward talks between the two heavyweights.

Kinahan has been named in court by a judge as a senior figure in Irish organised crime.

MTK Global's Bob Yalen said Kinahan would be "taking time away" from boxing to "focus on other interests".

"Hopefully this will put a stop to the negative press from Ireland that's based entirely on hearsay," Yalen told The Athletic. external-link

"No court has ever found this man guilty of anything."

In May, MTK Global stressed Kinahan was not part of their business external-link but said he does "advise" some fighters under the management of the group.

Kinahan has no convictions but Irish Prime Minister said he was "taken aback" at Fury's praise for someone with a "chequered history".